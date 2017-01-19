Jailed in Chhattisgarh for sedition, Sopore boy ‘won’t go back’ to India

Islamabad

Tawseef Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Gund Brath in Sopore, was jailed in August on sedition charges by Chhattisgarh police. He was released three months later in November from central jail of Durg in Chhattisgarh. Since then, he has been living at his home in Sopore and says that he will not go to ‘India’ again, said media reports.

Tawseef was arrested on the night of August 2 last year after activists of Bajrang Dal complained to police against a post on his Facebook wall which displayed a cartoon of a broom shooing away a mouse that was rendered in the colours of the Indian flag. The caption read, “Go India Go Back”.

Tawseef Ahmad, 25, who did an MBA from Chhattisgarh and was employed in a mobile phone company until he was arrested, now sits unemployed in his home in Gund Brath. His father Ghulam Ahmad said that his son had lost much weight in the three months in jail.

“I was picked up by police of Motilal police station from Sagar railway station. When I was in the police vehicle, I asked them on what charges they were arresting me.Instead of telling my crime, they asked me, `what have you done? We got orders from higher officials to arrest you’,” Tawseef told Reader.

“After reaching Motilal police station, I was chained and tied to one of the tables for the whole night. No one told me my crime.—APP