Jahaiz fund to deserving women released

Staff Reporter

Minister for Environment Protection Department Begum Zakia Shahnawaz on Wednesday said the Punjab government was highly keen to improve financial condition of deprived segment of society through its various welfare programmes. She expressed these remarks during the distribution ceremony of Jahaiz Fund at Data Derbar here. The minister gave away 100 cheques worth Rs 20,000 each to the widows. She explained that a panel comprising of members from the Auqaf Department had been constituted to scrutinize applications. Members of Jahaiz fund committee MNA Shaista Prvaiz, Mrs Ayyaz Sadiq, Amina Mujtaba Shaja-ur Rahman, Naseem Tariq, Mrs Suhail Zia Butt, Nafeesa Ameen, Gazala Saad Rafique and Administrator Data Derbar Noor Muhammad

