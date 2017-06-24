Jadhav again exposes Indian claims

INDIAN spokespersons have consistently been claiming that the RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav, sentenced to death in Pakistan on charges of espionage, terrorism and war against the country, is an innocent Indian nabbed by Pakistani authorities from Iran. As late as April 2017, Indian External Affairs Ministry reiterated the position adopted by Sushma Swaraj in Parliament that he was a retired naval officer and charges against him were baseless.

However, the convicted spy has made fresh confessions in the mercy petition submitted to COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa to spare his life on ‘compassionate’ grounds. In his plea, Commander Jadhav has admitted his involvement in espionage, terrorism and subversive activities in Pakistan and expressed remorse at the resultant loss of many precious innocent lives and extensive damage to property due to his actions. Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016, in a counter-intelligence operation in Balochistan’s Mashkel area for his involvement in espionage and sabotage and during investigation and trial before the Field General Court Martial he confessed being a serving Indian Naval officer and operating a network to carry out espionage, terrorism and subversive activities in Pakistan with a view to destabilising the country. Under the rules, serving personnel are tried before military courts and that is why Jadhav was also tried by the Field General Court Martial but India, on the strength of its propaganda machinery, has been trying to convey to the world that its national was innocent. Pakistan did well on Thursday by releasing confessional video of the RAW agent in which he gave details of his crimes against people and State of Pakistan and hopefully this would fully expose Indian claims before the comity of nations. The contents of mercy petition also confirm that Pakistan has a substantive case to fight before International Court of Justice where India has taken the issue. We hope that authorities concerned would equip themselves with convincing arguments and evidence to show real face of India to the international community. People also expect from our relevant agencies to go deep into confessions of the RAW agent especially his confirmation that Indian Consulates in Afghanistan are being used for terrorism against Pakistan.

