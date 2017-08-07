Jadeja suspended from 3rd Sri Lanka Test

Colombo

Ravindra Jadeja will miss India’s third and final Test against Sri Lanka after being slapped Sunday with a one-match ban by cricket’s governing body for dangerous play.

The left-arm spinner was reprimanded for a dangerous throw in the second Test in Colombo. His all-round performance was credited by skipper Virat Kohli with leading the visitors to a series victory.

Jadeja was also docked half his match fee and given six demerit points by the International Cricket Council over the incident, the second for the world’s top-Test bowler in a year.He fell foul of the umpires after the final delivery of the 58th over when, fielding off his own bowling, Jadeja threw the ball back at batsman Dimuth Karunaratne, who had not left his crease.

The ball narrowly missed him in a manner which the on-field umpires determined as “dangerous”, the ICC said in a release. Jadeja took five wickets to help dismiss Sri Lanka for 386 as India triumphed by an innings and 53 runs. He will not play in the final match at Pallekele starting August 12.

It was his second offence in a year, after copping a fine last October for running on the pitch during the Nagpur Test against New Zealand.

Jadeja, who received the man of the match award for his bowling and unbeaten 70, admitted the latest offence and accepted the sanction proposed by West Indian match referee Richie Richardson.—AFP