IWT in Pakistan, India interest: Dar

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Thursday, said that Pakistan viewed Indus Water Treaty as a useful and time-tested mechanism for water-sharing, therefore Pakistan had abided by the Treaty since its inception.

He further said that it was in the interest of both the countries to continue to honour and implement the terms of the Treaty. In this spirit Pakistan will continue fulfilling obligations under the IWT.

Speaking at an inter ministerial meeting here, Finance Minister directed that the Task Force headed by the Attorney General should continue deliberations to make appropriate recommendation, among other things, on beefing up of the Indus Waters Commission. Minister for Water & Power, Khawaja Muhmmad Asif, Attorney General for Pakistan, Ashtar Ausaf Ali and representatives of relevant ministries and departments participated in the meeting. Pakistan’s Executive Director in the World Bank, Nasir Mahmood Khosa participated as a special invitee.