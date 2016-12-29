IWT can’t be abrogated unilaterally: FO

Settling non-locals amounts to changing IHK’s demography

While keeping a close eye on the Indian threats regarding Indus Water Treaty (IWT), Pakistan maintains that the Indus Basin Treaty it signed with India in 1960 cannot be altered or suspended unilaterally, said foreign office Spokesperson Nafees Zakariya at the weekly news briefing here on Thursday.

According to the IWT, control over the three “eastern” rivers — the Beas, the Ravi and the Sutlej — was given to India, while control over the three “western” rivers — the Indus, the Chenab and the Jhelum to Pakistan

The spokesman said, Pakistan is clearly monitoring the evolving situation and it would follow its strategy in case of any violation of the treaty. “We will assess India’s activities within the framework of the Indus Waters Treaty”.

There is an arbitration mechanism to resolve the dispute regarding implementation of the treaty. He said, “We resolved many IWT disputes amicably in the past.”

Nafees Zakariya said Pakistan is following the policy of peaceful neighbourhood adding we want to amicably resolve all outstanding issues with India including Kashmir. Kashmir dispute is the bone of contention be-tween Pakistan and India, he said and added that the international community must play its due role in resolving the longstanding issue.

He said that India is trying to change the demography of Occu-pied Kashmir by set-tling non-locals there which is violation of UN Security Council resolutions on Kash-mir.

Nafees said that India is also violating UNSC resolutions and UN charter by perpetrating state terrorism against innocent Kashmiris and committing crimes against humanity.

The spokesperson said we seek criteria based approach for Nuclear Suppliers Group membership. Nafees said Pakistan meets all criteria for NSG membership. He said certain countries have supported India in this regard. However, he said no country has opposed Pakistan’s membership of NSG on non-discriminatory based criteria.

Replying to a ques-tion, he said Pakistan wants amicable resolu-tion of the Palestine is-sue. He said we ex-tended support to the Palestinian cause in the past and maintained that policy.

Replying to a ques-tion, the spokesman said the trilateral meet-ing among Pakistan, China and Russia in Moscow on 27th of this month was aimed to hold informal discussion on issues of regional peace and sta-bility and situation in Afghanistan. He said Afghanistan has been invited to join the mechanism.

He said we adhere to our commitment for peace and stability in Afghanistan and to contribute for devel-opment of Afghanistan. The Spokesman said we have taken up very strongly the case of Dr. Aafia and still extend-ing all sorts of consular assistance whenever is needed. He said offi-cers also visit her peri-odically to enquire about her welfare.