IWCCI delegation leaves for EU to explore trade potential

Islamabad

A high-profile delegation of women entrepreneurs left for a ten-day visit to explore the potential of European market and find ways and means to boost exports.

The delegation led by Samina Fazil, founder President, Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) includes Mumtaz Akhter, former president IWCCI, Munazza Arif, Shahida Mazhar, Rizwana Atif, Naadia Sami, Saadia Hassan, Anjum Arif and Safina Insaf. The team will visit Hungary and Italy and explore potential for unconventional exports while it will also meet the business community, trade officials and diplomats. Before leaving for Hungary, the business women said that we hope promotion of trade links in areas of common interests and explore avenues of export of made in Pakistan items.

We want to share expertise, learn about new designs and modern skills with their counterparts, said Samina Fazil, adding that delegates would also study new trends and requirements of interested clients as there was a great demand of Pakistani handicrafts, jewellers, clothing etc. in Europe. She said that Europe is Pakistan’s important trading partner accounting for 21.2 percent of Pakistan’s total exports and 16 percent of its total imports while our exports to Europe are dominated by textiles and clothing as well as leather products. We should also focus on other exportable products to increase our share in European market and reduce dependence on traditional exports, she added.

The trade volume between Pakistan and EU was not very impressive therefore the local business community should explore European market to exploit its potential to maximum for which coordinated efforts are needed, she added. She said that national business leader SM Muneer has extended every possible support to make this visit a success for which we are grateful. Samina Fazil said that government should send more business delegations to EU, hold exhibitions and use all the methods to raise awareness about Pakistani products. Pakistan business community should look for out of the box solutions and explore Nordic countries including Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden to boost exports, she emphasised.—Agencies