IUB’s Dr Javed Ahsan awarded gold medal

Mathematicians’ conference

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Renowned Pakistani Mathematician Dr Javed Ahsan awarded gold medal in concluding session of three day International Pure Mathematics Conference held here. The conference was jointly organized by the Islamia University Bahawalpur and HEC in collaboration with Pakistan Mathematical Society, Advanced Institute of Mathematical Sciences and Algebra Forum.

The conference was participated by 55 speakers, 110 participants, and 9 keynote speakers including 4 foreign mathematicians. Prof Dr Masoom Yasin Zai, Chairman Vice Chancellor’s Committee and Rector, IIUI was the chief guest. Prof Dr Qaiser Mushtaq said in the concluding session that IPMC is the only forum in the country that is providing a platform to mathematicians from Pakistan to interact and share their research contributions with eminent mathematicians from around the world since 2000.

He said a sound mathematical foundation is essential for development of science in country and it is main responsibility of academicians to promote and flourish mathematics in Pakistan. On the occasion, Pakistan Mathematical Society awarded gold medals to eminent mathematician Dr Javed Ahasn for his extraordinary contribution and services in the field of mathematics. Shields and certifies were distributed among speakers.