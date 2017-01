Bahawalpur

The 10th convocation of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) would be held on January 27.

According to IUB spokesman Shahzad Ahmad, university graduates of academic session of 2014 from Bachelors, Masters, MPhil/MS and PhD programmes of six faculties will be awarded medals and degrees in the convocation.

The registration of students has been completed. Full dress rehearsal of convocation would be held on January 26.—APP