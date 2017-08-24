IUB starts admission drive

Our correspondent

Bahawal Pur

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur launched admission drive in 154 academic programmes at undergraduate, Master, MPhil and PhD level across campuses during fall semester 2017. Faculty of Arts offers admissions in Economics, English, International Relations, Library and Information Sciences, Media Studies, Political Sciences and Urdu & Iqbaliat departments.

Faculty of Education offers admissions in subjects of Applied Psychology, Education, Educational Training, Sports Sciences and Social Work while faculty of Islamic Learning provides admissions in subjects of Arabic, History, Islamic Studies, Pakistan Studies, Persian and Law. Departments of Management Sciences, Commerce and IT are also offering admissions at bachelor’s and Master level. Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Chemistry, Geography, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics are part of faculty of sciences providing admissions. Professional degrees Pharm-D, BSc Agriculture, Veterinary and Fine Arts are also opened for admission. Candidates can apply online on University Website www.iub.edu.pk and last date to submit application is 19 September, 2017 while classes will start on 4th October, 2017.