IUB stall attracts students

Staff Reporter

Bahawalpur

Hundreds of students thronged toward stalls of the Islamia University Bahawalpur in educational expos recently held in Mansehra, Haripur and Multan. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur actively participated and presented educational programmes in Higher Education Commission’s organized educational exhibitions in Haripur and Mansehra and another expo organized by a renowned media group in Multan.

The students and parents were keen in seeking information about IUB educational programmes in Engineering, Pharmacy, Chemistry, Veterinary, Management Sciences, Information Technology.