IUB organises int’l salinity conference

Staff Reporter

Bahawalpur

Islamia University Bahawalpur in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission and Punjab Agriculture Research Board organized first International Salinity Conference at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus.

As many as 109 delegates from Turkey, Oman and various Pakistani universities and organizations attended the event. Prof Dr Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi inaugurated the conference.

He said that Pakistan being an agrarian country depends on agricultural products as a major part of national economy. However our imports are higher than exports and our agriculture revolves around five crops while advanced countries have capacity to grow many more crops in a season.

Pakistan started facing salinity and water logging problem during 1960s. Despite of having the best irrigation system, our agriculture is facing many problems due to various environmental challenges. On one hand we face water scarcity and on the other hand we waste plenty of irrigation water in the sea.