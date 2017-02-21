IUB inquiry against ex-controller exams

Staff Reporter

Bahawalpur

The syndicate of the Islamia University Bahawalpur has ordered to conduct inquiry against formal controller of examinations Imtiaz Ali Sukhera under PEEDA act.

Imtiaz Ali Sukhera has charges of embezzlement corruption, misuse of authority and mismanagement during period of 2012-16 as controller examinations.

It is learnt that he tempered examination results of his own college located in Fort Abbas.

He also delayed printing of 103800 degrees due to incompetency and inefficiency and played with future of thousands of students.