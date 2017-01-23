IUB Academic Council approves revised syllabi

Observer Report

Bahawalpur

Prof Dr Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur chaired 44th meeting of Academic Council at Abbasia Campus. The council approved revised syllabi of Statistics, BSc Electronics, Electrical, Computer System and Telecommunication Engineering.

The members also reviewed examination rules of various programmes in Pharmacy, LLB and Economics departments besides considering course code details. Appointment of internal and external supervisors for various examinations was also discussed.