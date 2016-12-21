It’s Sindh’s prerogative to remove or reinstate anyone: Murad

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said it is the prerogative of the provincial government to make relevant postings and transfers, keeping in mind the betterment of the province.

“We will do as we want and make appointments accordingly,” he said to journalists.

He clarified: “We haven’t sent IG Sindh on forced leave, and it can also be independently verified. He has gone on a 15-day leave and will assume his responsibilities after that.”

Without clearly admitting to have sacked the IG Sindh, he said that any officer holding grade 21 or 22 can only be transferred or posted with the assent or dissent of the Prime Minister.

His remarks came after the provincial government was widely criticized for trying to politically influence the Sindh Police.