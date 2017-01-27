It’s gonna be very, very hard to come in: Trump tells Pakistanis

Observer Report

Washington

In a recent interview, President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, said that ‘It’s going to be very hard to come in’ for immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia, countries which did not make the list of the seven whose immigrants were banned by Trump.

When interviewer David Muir asked Donald Trump about Pakistan, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia, the three countries not included in the list of seven states who were suspended from adopting a US visa by the president’s executive order, Trump stated that there would be ‘extreme vetting’ in their case.

“You’re going to see — you’re going to see. We’re going to have extreme vetting in all cases. And I mean extreme. And we’re not letting people in if we think there’s even a little chance of some problem,” said Trump.

“We are excluding certain countries. But for other countries we’re gonna have extreme vetting. It’s going to be very hard to come in. Right now it’s very easy to come in. It’s gonna be very, very hard. I don’t want terror in this country,” he added.

Trump cited the examples of the San Bernardino shooting as well as the World Trade Center to justify the need for ‘extreme vetting’ in states excluded from the list, which also includes Pakistan.

The interview, broadcast on Wednesday night, was Trump’s first to a television channel since he took oath as president on January 20 and covered a wide range of subjects, from Obamacare to immigration and war against terrorists.