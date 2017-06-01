ITP urges motorists to follow traffic rules to avoid accidents

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have advised the motorists to follow traffic rules and safety measures to avoid accidents. Non-observance of laws, such as over-speeding, use of mobile phones, violating traffic signals, under-age driving, changing lanes without using indicators, wrong use of indicators and over-loading, are the main reasons of road accidents, an official of ITP said.

He said a number of motorcyclists have been challaned for not using helmets and motorists for not fastening seat-belts and using mobile phones while driving.

Accidents could be avoided if motorists and motorcyclists follwed traffic rules, he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Waseem Khawaja from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad said the ratio of accidents has been increased as compared to the last year.—APP

