ITF level one tennis coaching course

Lahore

Pakistan Tennis Federation, under the umbrella of its Coaches Education Program (CEP), will organise the 3rd Pakistan Sports Board PTF Pre-ITF Level One Coaching Course from Wednesday at the Pakistan Sports Board, Islamabad.

“This is a highly beneficial coaches education course and it will help in up-grading the existing knowledge of the coaches,” said a spokesman for PTF here.

He said in the previous two courses, held in Karachi and Lahore early this year, 63 participants—both male and female—took part and 23 of them passed and acquired the status of National Green Badge Coach.

Praising the gesture of Pakistan Sports Board for sponsoring these activities, he said that their contribution will go a long way in the promotion of tennis besides supplementing the ongoing efforts of the PTF for expanding the base of technical officials of the game.

“Kamran Khalil, ITF Level 3 Tutor Coach will supervise the course, whereas the country’s leading Physical Trainer Nasrullah Rana will address physical training aspects of coaching,” he asserted.

Shahid Islam, Deputy Director Academics, PSB, and Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, Secretary PTF, and Aqeel Khan, Pakistan number one tennis player will be the guest speakers.

“Altogether 30 coaches drawn from different parts of the country will take part in this four days course,” he added.—APP