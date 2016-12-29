ITF level one coaching course begins

Lahore

The 3rd PSB, PTF, Pre-ITF level One Coaching Course commenced on Wednesday at Islamabad’s Pakistan Sports Board Islamabad with thirty male and female coaches attending.

Akhter Nawaz Ganjeera , DG PSB inaugurated the four-day activity which aims at upgrading the existing knowledge of the participants, said a spokesman for Pakistan Tennis Federation here.

First such course was held in Karachi and 2nd at Lahore early this year and this third edition at Islamabad and such all activities have been sponsored by PSB, he said.

Kamran Khalil, ITF level 3 tutor coach is supervising the course. Whereas Rana Nasrullah, a known Physical trainer is teaching modern physical training tactics.

Speaking on the occasion Ganjeera announced to continue support to PTF for organising similar courses in due course for the further development of tennis in the country.

“PSB holds a large number of such technical & coaches courses throughout the year through its Academic Wing,” he said.—APP