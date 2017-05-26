Italy’s ‘Queen of Cashmere’ Biagiotti dies aged 73

ROME – Italian fashion designer Laura Biagiotti, who pioneered the marketing of cashmere products and the former Soviet Union, has died aged 73, her company said Friday.

The veteran designer suffered brain damage following a heart attack late on Wednesday, and died early on Friday the AGI agency said.

The Laura Biagiotti brand is known for its fine knitwear and loose clothes as well as perfumes, accessories and watches.

Dubbed the “Queen of Cashmere”, her company said it uses 50,000 kilogrammes (110,000 pounds) of the fine soft wool every year to make its clothes.

She was also one of the first to market Western collections to other parts of the world, staging fashion shows in China in 1988 and in the former Soviet Union in 1995.

Related