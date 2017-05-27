Italian businessmen impressed with country’s development

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Italian businessmen are much impressed with the economic development of Pakistan and eager to have joint ventures with their Pakistani counterparts.

It was revealed by the head of trade delegation and board member of the Lahore Chamber Chaudhry Khadam Hussain after having a successful visit to Italy. He said that Italian investment to Pakistan and joint ventures between the businessmen of the two countries would give immense benefits to the two countries. He said that the LCCI delegation had explored trade & investment opportunities. During the visit, delegation had various B2B meetings with their Italian counterparts and signed MoUs that would certainly pave way for promotion of two-way trade. He said that there is a vast scope for joint ventures in energy, pharmaceutical, agro infrastructure, automobile, textile and marble sectors. He said that Italy had been very supportive to Pakistan within the EU with special reference to trade-related issues. He said Pakistan attaches the highest importance to its relations with Italy.

Ch. Khadam Hussain said that the delegation members informed the Italian investors that climate for foreign investors in Pakistan is so conducive that they could now have 100 per cent equity and there are no restrictions on remitting dividend, profits, fee etc. The Italian investors were informed that they can invest in energy, agro-based industries, construction, mining, textiles and tourism sectors, where Pakistan could contribute and find complimentary areas in design and fashion. Other sectors included IT and telecommunication.

He said that Italian businessmen could take advantage from the investment-friendly climate of Pakistan that offered best return on the foreign investment with economic policies providing for legal protection to foreign investment. Despite ups and down and other problems, not a single foreign investor has suffered in Pakistan.

He said that it is high time for the Italian investors to come to Pakistan and make investments as the country is fast becoming hub of economic activity in the region.