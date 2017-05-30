Italian banks sink on early election worries

London

Concern over Italy’s banks and Britain’s national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, from back off two-year highs.

Sterling, hammered by a slump for Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives in opinion polls last week, recovered after weekend polls confirmed the trend but showed her still on course to win next week’s vote.

European share prices were lower [.EU] overall, but Italian banks and blue chips fell as worries over recapitalisations of regional Italian lenders bled over into a second week.

Weekend reports that Italy’s main parties could converge on a proportional electoral law pointed to growing chances of an early election that may yield an indecisive hung parliament.—Reuters