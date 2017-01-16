Ist All-Karachi Roller Speed Skating Competition

Karachi

The first All Karachi Roller Speed Skating Competition for boys and girls between 04 and 15 years of age was held at Zamzama Park in different categories with great fanfare.

A DHA official said on Sunday that hundreds of young boys and girls participated in the skating contest with great enthusiasm, demonstrating their speed, control and stamina.

He said that the performance of children was splendid who exhibited skill and speed amongst the applause of the gathering. It was a healthy and exciting sports activity and the kids enjoyed every moment of the event.

In the end, medals and prizes were distributed among children who showed promise and won competitions in various categories. The Secretary Karachi Skating Club appreciated the young skaters, specially the exceptional performance of girls, and said that the winner boys and girls would be picked up for further training to prepare them for representing the country at national and international levels.—APP