Issues to make Local Bobies more powerful discussed

LBs budget will be increased: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

LAHORE

A high level meeting, held here on Saturday with Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif in the chair, reviewed different issues with regard to make local body governments more powerful.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that local bodies system is very useful for solving the problems of the people at the grassroots and added the importance of the local bodies’ governments in solving the problems of the people at their doorsteps has been proved.

He said Local Bodies were nurseries of the democracy and the Punjab Government has increased resources of local bodies’ institutions to the tune of billions of rupees through provincial finance commission award. “The development budget of the local bodies will be increased to make them financially independent and their development budget would be enhanced for the development projects,” he said.

The chief minister said that local bodies’ representatives have to play an effective role in providing basic amenities to the people as well as solutions of their problems. After the setting up of local bodies, the development process will be further accelerated.

Shahbaz Sharif said the people have reposed their full confidence in the local bodies’ representatives and they should fulfil this trust. The authority should be used with care for providing better services to the people. The Punjab government will continue its cooperation at every level in this regard.