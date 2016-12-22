Issues of senior citizens

City Reporter

CITIZENS representing cross sections of society at a workshop have eulogized the role of Sindh Assembly in legislation on key issues and rights of women, children, minority community and senior citizens.

The speakers included ministers, members of Sindh Assembly from treasury and opposition benches, city councilors, civil society representatives and legal experts.

They were of the view that Sindh assembly had always taken lead on the key issues of marginalized segments of society.

They expressed these views at a one day workshop on “The Sindh Senior Citizens Act, 2014- A Step Towards Senior Citizens Rights” organized by social welfare department in collaboration with Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) and Help Age International here, said a statement on Wednesday.

However, they pointed out that laws were not implemented in letter and spirit for numerous reasons which had accumulated the troubles and complicatedness for women, children and minorities and stressed the need to implement laws in letter and spirit.

Addressing the workshop, Sindh Minister for Health Dr. Sikandar Mendhro said that it was necessary and important that the bill passed by Sindh Assembly after a great deal of deliberations needed to implement the act with its spirit.