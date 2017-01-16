Israr elected DBA president

Our Correspondent

Attok

District Bar Association Attock on Sunday elected its new office bearers for the year 2017. Advocate Malik Israr Ahmed has been elected new president of bar.

Chairman Election Board Advocate Rana Afsar Ali Khan while giving details told newsmen that Advocate Malik Israr Ahmad and Advocate Shad Ali Yousafzai bagged 220 and 173 votes and have been elected President and Vice President respectively while their opponents Tahir Bokhari and Israr Khattak bagged only 112 and 133 votes respectively.

Advocate Faisal Bokhari secured the seat of General Secretary by bagging 210 votes while his opponent Advocate Muhammad Bakhtiar Ahmad bagged only 112 votes.

Advocate Tauseef ur Rehman bagged 197 votes and secured the seat of Secretary Finance while his opponent Advocate Ahmad Nawaz bagged 119 votes.