Israel’s ultra vires law

S Qamar Afzal Rizvi

DEFENDING the vested domestic interests at the cost of compromising the sanctity of international law, should no more be an acceptable legal standard. Israeli Knesset’s preliminary passing of the Regularisation Law, the settlement bill on Nov.30—which gives the Israeli authorities a dictatorial license to build Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank— is by all means a devious Israeli example of creeping annexation of the Palestinian territory via legal unilateralism. As for the international community, this Israeli bait-and-switch approach to alter an unalterable international truth about Israeli occupation, can’t be acceptable.

Seen from this development, the full implementation of Israeli law onto a territorial area under occupation is considered an annexation.” A nation cannot be an occupier in its own land. On this historic day, we’re legislating this (principle),” said Bennett, the Israeli minister for education. The said bill retroactively yet unjustifiably legalizes 4,000 settler homes built on private Palestinian property. Knesset attempts to legislate a non-personal law for Area C— of the West Bank— which is under Israeli military control.

Mr Bennett’s assertion has no legal justification. The most negative impact of such an unwarranted move is that a situation arises therein reflecting conflict of obligations between states and international order of legal morality. If every nation/state may exercise this power of domestic law as to protect its national or vested interests at the cost of undermining international law, there will be no law of nations. While Israel rejects a monist approach— thereby undermining the tenants of customary international law— Israeli authorities are trying to alter the Municipal law in their favour, as incorporated in the Levy Report. Attorney General Avichai Mandel blit has warned that the bill breaches both local and international law, and indicated that the High Court was likely to strike it down.

The very basis of the law of occupation is the prime principle of inalienability of sovereignty via unilateral action of a foreign power. It is thus restricted and prevented for the occupying force to annex the occupied territory or to unilaterally alter its political status. De facto control by a foreign military force, with actual or merely threatened use of force, could never validate a transfer of sovereignty. Although occupation distinguishes the link between sovereignty and effective control in the occupied territory, the occupant must honour and maintain the political and other institutions in that territory and is intrinsically responsible for the local population, the ousted government, third parties and the management of public order and civil life. Therefore, the occupant’s status is similar to that of a trustee.

The ICJ noted in its advisory ruling of July 9 2004: “The territories situated between the Green Line (see paragraph 72 above) and the former eastern boundary of Palestine under the Mandate were occupied by Israel in 1967 during the armed conflict between Israel and Jordan. Under customary international law, these were therefore occupied territories in which Israel had the status of occupying Power….. All these territories (including East Jerusalem) remain occupied territories and Israel has continued to have the status of occupying Power.” The concept of occupation as a temporary regime— that does not confer sovereignty on the occupying authority— finds its origin in the long process that established the modern concept of sovereignty. The evolution of the concept of occupation can be seen as the mirror-image of the development of the sovereignty-concept.

Thus the shift from the understanding of sovereignty as vested in the state to sovereignty as vested in the people greatly influenced occupation law; what limits the sovereign also affects the occupant. A threat to apply force can be sufficient enough to influence a government to concede effective control over its territory to a foreign power, or occupation can be the end-result of an armistice or peace agreement. The term ‘occupation’ rather than ‘belligerent occupation’ is now referred to all forms of situations that lead to the occupation and with a focus on the actual phenomenon of the occupation. When an occupying force leaves the territory, or when it is driven out of the territory or when it loses effective control over the territory, the formerly occupied territory has to be restored to the displaced sovereign. A state cannot use provisions of its own law as a defence to a claim against it for alleged breaches of international law. The legal experts advocate that self- determination is violated whenever there is a military invasion or belligerent occupation of a foreign country – which makes every occupation inherently unlawful. Considering the concept of occupation as both politically and legally unlawful has been an evolving phenomenon amidst the ascendancy of the principle of self-determination of people. The right of self-determination established, protected and guaranteed under the UN’s Charter is good enough reflection on admissibility of this principle. In order to regulate principle of self-determination via legitimate resistance under international law, the international humanitarian law (IHL) was extended in 1977 to include armed conflicts for the right to self-determination.It is an indisputable truth that Israel as an occupying power, cannot annex a Palestinian territory. Therefore, the sun must set on dualist Israeli tradition of standing against the law of nations. The Knesset’s bill being ultra vires, absonant and prejudicial to international law loses its legal authority- also endorsed by an excerpt from a NYT editorial: ‘’It is universally recognized that Israeli settlements are illegal under international law, and that without a full cessation of all settlement activity, Palestinian-Israeli negotiations and the two-state solution are both doomed. In spite of the dilution of American public statements, the United States still recognizes settlements as illegal. Not only are they a violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention; under the Rome Statute, they are considered a war crime’’.

