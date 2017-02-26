Israeli spies sneaking into Syria

Jerusalem

Israel has sent its troops on repeated spying missions to a village located half a kilometer inside Syria’s territory in an incident caught on camera, a media report says. Israel’s Channel 2 carried the report, saying the Combat Intelligence Collection Corps had dispatched its Ait (Eagle) 595 Battalion on back-to-back incursions early Sunday.

The channel’s Danny Kushmaro, who was accompanying the troops in one of the missions, said the forces had reached the area on foot. He said they had managed to observe all developments and eavesdrop on conversations.It quoted the Battalion’s commander as saying that his troops monitor developments taking place in Syrian villages as a means of providing support for Israeli troops stationed farther back.

He asserted that nothing escaped the forces, even Daesh’s movements in the area, saying the troops had witnessed two members of the Takfiri terror group changing guard atop one building.The London-based news and opinion website Rai al-Youm said if the report is verified, it will mark the first time that the Israeli military has admitted its activities inside Syria, something it has always denied.

Israel has repeatedly attacked Syrian military targets in what is viewed as an attempt to prop up terrorist groups in the face of the Syrian Army advances. The Israeli regime launched a rocket attack against a Syrian Air Force installation southwest of Damascus in January. The outpost was being used to attack militants, who have been fighting to hog nearby springs, which source the city.

Last September, an Israeli lawmaker said Tel Aviv was directly aiding the terrorist group formerly known as al-Nusra Front in the Golan Heights.

In a status posted on his Facebook page and quoted by the daily Ha’aretz, Knesset member Akram Hasoon said Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, as the group is currently known, was bombing the Druze village of Khadr with Israeli minister of military affairs Avigdor Lieberman’s support and protection.—Agencies