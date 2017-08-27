Israeli settler crushes Palestinian teen under vehicle

West Bank

A Palestinian girl has reportedly lost her life after an Israeli settler ran her over in the north-central part of the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian medical sources said the 8-year-old victim, identified as Asil Tariq Abu Aoun, was struck near Hamra checkpoint in Furush Beit Dajan village, located 10 kilometers east of Nablus, on Saturday, Arabic-language Palestine al-Yaum news agency reported.

The victim sustained serious injuries in the crash, and later succumbed to her wounds. There have been scores of “hit and run” incidents targeting Palestinians in different parts of the occupied West Bank, with most of them largely going uninvestigated by Israeli authorities. Some of such events have resulted in fatalities.

On August 10, an Israeli settler ran over four Palestinian children in the predominantly Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan on the outskirts of the Old City of Jerusalem al-Quds.

‘Israel promoting extremism in occupied lands’

The Wadi Hilweh Information Center later identified the victims as 6-year-old Hamza Tayser Abu Sbeih, 9-year-old Yousif Mazin Raman, 9-year-old Amir Tayser Abu Sbeih, and 11-year-old Anas Himoni.

Raman broke a tooth in the fall, Amir Abu Sbeih sustained a deep injury in his knee that required stitches, while the two others sustained bruises.

The center added that a group of Israeli forces simply stood by and did not take any measures, before locals called an ambulance that transferred the children to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem al-Quds.—Agencies