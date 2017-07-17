Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian in W. Bank

West Bank

Israeli soldiers and policemen have fatally shot a Palestinian in the West Bank, alleging that the man attempted to open fire on them.

The incident took place in the village of Nabi Salih, northwest of the city of Ramallah, early on Sunday. Israeli police identified the victim as 34-year-old Amar Halil.

“The forces encountered the suspect, who attempted to open fire at them. In response to the immediate threat forces fired towards the attacker resulting in his death,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

It further accused the victim of having shot at Israelis in two separate incidents in Nabi Saleh and the Israeli settlement of Ateret on Saturday.

During Sunday’s gunfight, another Palestinian was lightly wounded and arrested, the army statement went on to say.

Also on Friday, Israeli forces raided the Dheisheh refugee camp, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, and clashed with Palestinian residents during which Bara Hamamdah, an 18-year-old Palestinian, was shot dead.

Additionally on Friday, a shooting happened at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem al-Quds, leaving three Palestinians and two Israeli policemen dead.

Tensions have hit the occupied lands ever since Israeli forces imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the al-Aqsa two years ago.

Tel Aviv has been trying to change the demographic makeup of Jerusalem al-Quds through constructing settlements, destroying historical sites and expelling the local Palestinian population.

Over 300 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces since October 2015, when the tensions flared up.—Agencies