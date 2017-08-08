Israeli dogs to protect Modi

Dhaka

Highly trained Israeli sniffer and attack dogs would protect Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after officially joining the Special Protection Group. The Telegraph India reported on Sunday that a group of highly trained Israeli dogs had been important by Indian security officials in an apparent bid to ensure security for Prime Minister Modi.

Quoting “sources in the security establishment” the Telegraph said that around 30 “attack dogs, bomb sniffers, and chasers” had been imported from Jerusalem over the past one year.

“The new four-legged recruits to the SPG are considered the best in the world in sniffing out explosive booby-traps,” the official was further quoted as saying.

They (dogs) are reportedly part of the Israeli defence forces’ ace canine unit and have been discharged from military service at the age of 10. According to Telegraph the decision to import Israeli dogs was taken “because of a heightened threat perception, we wanted to beef up the Prime Minister’s security. The newspaper also quoted a source in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as saying that “Israel is also helping us upgrade the dog-training centre.”

There are fears in Opposition circle that that Israeli attack dogs would also be used to control mob and protesters in Jammu and Kashmir.—PPA