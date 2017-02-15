Israel withdraws envoy to Egypt over estranged ties

Jerusalem

Israel’s internal spy agency, Shin Bet, says the regime has temporarily withdrawn its ambassador to Egypt over estranged ties, citing security concerns in the well armed North African country. “Due to security considerations the return of the foreign ministry embassy staff to Cairo has been restricted,” the agency said in a statement released on late Tuesday without elaborating on when the pull-out took place.

However, Britain’s Daily Telegraph said Israel’s ambassador to Cairo, David Govrin, had been pulled out of the diplomatic mission at the end of last year.

According to the report, the envoy is currently working from Jerusalem al-Quds while Tel Aviv hopes that he will be able to return to his post soon.

Egypt has been wracked by a series of terror attacks. A Daesh-affiliated militant group operating in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula has recently stepped up its assaults, taking advantage of the chaos created following the ouster of the country’s first democratically-elected president Mohamed Morsi in July 2013.—Agencies