Israel suspends family visits for Gaza prisoners

Ramalla

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says the Tel Aviv regime has suspended family visits for prisoners from the besieged Gaza Strip in Israeli jails. Hamas said in a statement on Friday that the Israeli authorities had “surprisingly” decided not to allow any Gazans to visit family members in jails. The Palestinian resistance movement denounced the Israeli decision as a “declaration of war.”

“This decision is the beginning of a war on (Hamas) prisoners and we will not allow it,” the statement read. Hamas stressed that it held the Israeli authorities accountable for any deterioration in conditions of prisons in the coming period. Relatives of Hamas members in jail were previously able to apply for permits to visit prisoners. According to Israeli website Ynet, the measure is an attempt to force Hamas to release two Israelis believed to be held captive by the group.—Agencies