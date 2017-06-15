Israel, NZ restore ties after months of diplomatic spat

Jerusalem

The Tel Aviv regime and New Zealand have agreed to end a six-month rift in relations sparked by Wellington’s backing of a United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334 against Israeli settlements. A statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that he and his New Zealand counterpart, Bill English, had decided to end the dispute following a phone conversation.

Israel’s ambassador to New Zealand will return to Wellington, the statement added. Last December, Israel recalled its ambassadors from a number of countries, including New Zealand, due to their support for Resolution 2334, which was approved in the Security Council by a vote of 14-0 with the US abstaining. The resolution states that Israel’s establishment of settlements in the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem al-Quds, “had no legal validity, constituting a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the vision of [the so-called] two states.”

It also demands that “Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem [al-Quds].” The picture taken on April 16, 2017 shows a general view of the Israeli settlement of Ateret west of the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. (By AFP)

Additionally on Tuesday, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Michal Maayan said in a statement that the New Zealand premier had sent a letter to Netanyahu after the phone conversation.

“I regret the damage done to Israel-New Zealand relations as a result of New Zealand proposing Resolution 2344 at the Security Council,”—Agencies