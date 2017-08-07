Israel minister wants to ban Al Jazeera

Tel Aviv

Israel’s communications minister, Ayoob Kara, said on Sunday that he wants the Al Jazeera’s press cards revoked and has asked cable providers to block their transmissions. He said he wants them [Al Jazeera] banned altogether. However, no timetable for the measures was given. Kara, who is of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, said he wants to shut down pan-Arab broadcaster Al Jazeera in the country because the station is allegedly used by militant groups to “incite” violence.

He said it is “delusional” that Arab states in the region banned the news network for that reason but Israel has not.

Jordan and Saudi Arabia have closed Al Jazeera’s local offices, while the channel and its affiliate sites have been blocked in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Bahrain.

Israeli officials have long accused Al Jazeera of bias against the Jewish state.—AP