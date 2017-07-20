Israel inciting rage among Palestinians

24

Jerusalem

The Israelis are “inciting rage among the Palestinian people” in order to pave the ground for usurping more Palestinian territories and expelling them from their homeland, says co-founder of the Free Palestine Movement.
“The purpose [of Israeli policies] is to confiscate the Palestinian land [or] property, to expel Palestinians, to marginalize Palestinians” and “to make them disappear,” Paul Larudee told Press TV on Wednesday.
“It’s a matter of deception to think that cooperation with Israel will lead to a better situation,” he noted. Tensions have been escalating across the occupied Palestinian territories in recent days after the Israeli troops shut down al-Aqsa Mosque in the wake of deadly shootings in the mosque compound. At least 70 Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli forces in East Jerusalem al-Quds on Tuesday.—Agencies

