Israel giving legal immunity to its killer soldiers

Jerusalem

An Israeli official has announced plans to draw up a draft law granting regime forces immunity from prosecution after the trial of an Israeli soldier for shooting dead an already-wounded Palestinian. Eli Ben-Dahan, Israel’s deputy minister for military affairs, claimed on Sunday that the legislation would permit the Israeli soldiers to “carry out their duty … without fear of potential criminal prosecution.”

The law would grant immunity to Israeli forces in “operations they carried out, or avoided carrying out, before, during, and after a military operation or terror event,” Ben-Dahan said.—Agencies