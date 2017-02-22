Israel frees Palestinian journo after 10 months

Ramalla, Palestine

A senior Palestinian journalist has been released from an Israeli prison after being incarcerated for 10 months without any charges.

Omar Nazzal, a member of the general secretariat of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, was released on Wednesday following 13 hearings at an Israeli military court without any specific allegations. He said the court only used a “general accusation” that he was threatening “regional security.”

“When my lawyer asked for details, he got only rejections from judges and military prosecutors,” Nazzal said.

Nazzal was arrested on April 23 under Israel’s controversial administrative detention laws at the border between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan, from where he was heading to a European Federation of Journalists gathering in Bosnia.—Agencies