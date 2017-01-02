Israel behind murder of Hamas-linked ex-pilot: Tunis

Tunis

Tunisia says the Tel Aviv regime is suspected of being behind the recent assassination of Mohamed Zaouari, an aviation engineer with reported ties to the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas.

“There is suspicion that Israel was involved in the murder of the Hamas engineer,” Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi said on Sunday during a speech marking the New Year.

Essebsi further noted that an investigation into the murder was still underway, dismissing criticisms that the Tunisian government was not doing enough to advance the probe.—Agencies