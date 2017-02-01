Israel approves 3,000 more settler homes

Jerusalem

Israel has unveiled plans for 3,000 new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, the fourth such announcement in the less than two weeks since US President Donald Trump took office.

The planned eviction has been deeply unpopular with hardliners within the government, widely regarded as Israel’s most right-wing ever, and the new building plans were widely seen as a sop to their supporters. Dozens of security personnel were seen approaching the Amona outpost, northeast of Ramallah, headquarters of the Palestinian Authority, early on Wednesday in readiness to move out its residents.

Hundreds of hardline sympathisers, who had slipped past army roadblocks on foot, lit tyres around the outpost, an AFP correspondent reported.—Agencies