ISPR rubbishes Indian claim of destroying LoC checkpost

Sophia Siddiqui

Rawalpindi

Resorting to unprovoked firing on the LoC (Line of Control) by the Indian troops has become a norm ever since the assumption of power by Narendra Modi in India but after failing to bow down Pakistani troops who give befitting response to any fire from across the border, the Indian side on Tuesday turned to propaganda and empty claims of destroying Pakistani posts along the LoC, strongly rejected by Pakistan Army as baseless.

Its media reported that Indian troops destroyed Pakistani posts along LoC in Naushera Sector. Indian army claimed that it had recently carried out punitive fire assaults on Pakistan’s posts along the LoC in a bid to prevent “infiltrators” from entering India, the Indian media reported earlier.

A heavily edited video was also circulated widely in Indian media to substantiate the claim.

Pakistan Army categorically denied claims by the Indian Army that the latter had carried out an ‘operation’ on Pakistani posts along the LoC.

“Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post along LoC in Naushera Sector and firing by Pakistan Army on civilians across LoC are false,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

Earlier this month, the Indian army claimed that our forces fired rockets and mortars at two Indian posts along the LoC and mutilated the bodies of two Indian soldiers.

However, Pakistan Army had refuted those claims saying Pakistani soldiers would never disrespect another soldier, even if they were Indian.

Last year the Indian side had claimed of carrying out surgical strike inside Pakistani territory but failed to provide any evidence in that regard.