ISPR anti-terror helpline

Rawalpindi

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has established two universal telephone numbers for the general public to report any suspicious activity.

The public has been asked to report any suspicious activity in Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh provinces regarding terrorists at the phone number 1135 and in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and FATA at 1125. These numbers can be dialled directly from mobile phones or PTCL numbers.

The decision of establishing helpline to report suspicious terrorist activities comes after the recent surge in terror attacks across Pakistan. Following which, in a swift response, operations were launched against unearthing terrorist networks. —INP