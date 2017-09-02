Isolated rainfall likely in upcountry

Islamabad

Isolated rainfall is expected to occur in upper areas of Punjab, Khayber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and adjoining areas on first day of Eid (today) while scattered rain likely on second and third day. A weather system would enter in the upper parts of the country which would cause rainfall from Friday evening or Saturday morning which would intensify gradually.

An official of Met office, Aleem ul Hassan told APP that monsoon currents are active now in Sindh and Balochistan which would gradually subside till Friday and hot and humid weather to grip these areas during festival days. He stated that urban flooding hit few areas of Southern parts of the country if heavy rainfall lash in the said areas. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in remaining parts of the country. Temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning: Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-five, Peshawar and Karachi twenty-seven, Quetta twenty, Gilgit twenty, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

The Bahawalpur Met Office has a forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur during next 48 hours. On Thursday, highest maximum temperature 39 Centigrade and lowest minimum temperature 29 Centigrade were recorded in the city.—APP