Isolated rain likely in Balochistan

Islamabad

Isolated rain/thunderstorm is likely to hit North East Balochistan, on today and tomorrow (Monday and Tuesday) in Quetta, Zhob, Kallat division, Malakand, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. However, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office, Harris Bin Naseem told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred at isolated places in Quetta division. Rainfall recorded during this time span was Quetta (Sheikh Manda 02mm and Samungli 01mm.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Saturday were Gupis, Astore -05øC, Kalam, Dir, Parachinar -04øC, Bagrote, Malamjabba -03øC, Rawalakot -02øC, Skardu, Kalat -01øC.—APP