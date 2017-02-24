Isn’t it a security failure?

A blast at DHA, Lahore, claimed at least ten lives while 30 people were injured. The blast took place inside an under-construction building with DIG operations Haider Ashraf stating that labourers were present inside when the explosion took place. An entire floor of the building collapsed because of the blast. Four cars and 12 motorcycles were also damaged, while windows of nearby buildings were shattered.

The very fact that the blast took place in a posh area, which is considered to be comparatively safer and that too during a time when security was on high alert, speaks volumes about our claims regarding beefed up security and our ability to take on terrorists. The terrorists seem to be smarter than our intelligence and law enforcing agencies as, every time, they come up with somewhat new idea as to where and when to hit. Bombing on Mall Road might not have been preventable despite advance intimation about some sort of terrorist activity going to take place in the provincial capital but there can’t be any excuse for lapse vis-à-vis blast in Defence area. We know for sure that some vested interests and our enemies do not want final of the PSL to be played in Lahore as it would send a strong message to the world that things were normal in the country and Pakistan is fit for such activities. This was crystal clear after the first blast and therefore, the authorities should have been fully alert to foil designs of the enemy but regrettably our law enforcing agencies doesn’t seem to be taking up the responsibility, as it should have been. There should be tight security in Lahore and zero tolerance for suspicious movements and activities. However, it would not be fair to expect hundred percent security from law enforcing agencies and therefore, it is also the duty of every citizen to keep a vigil on his/her surroundings. The under-construction and abandoned buildings are perfect targets for terrorist activities and apart from suspected objects at public places, we should also keep an eye on such places.

