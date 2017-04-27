Ismail Rahu to join PPP

Sawan Khaskheli

Badin

MPA, Muhammad Ismail Rahu, former provincial President, PML-N Sindh after seeking advices from his close aides and supporters finally decided to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

According to reports, Muhammad Ismail Rahu hosted a reception of his supporters and voters to get advices on whether he should join PPP or other party where he apprised his supporters and well-wishers that PML-N has totally neglected him and his constituency on the question of a development package. He added that PML-N had never paid attention to his constituency since long despite of requests attention of Party leaders toward development work of the constituency.

Muhammad Ismail Rahu told the gathering that he yearns to give a positive response to Co-chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Asif Ali Zardari’s offer to join his party. The supporters and voters endorsed Muhammad Ismail Rahu’s decision and pledged their continued support in the future.

It is pertinent to mention that Muhammad Rahu has served as minister in Jam Sadiq Ali’s and Liaquat Ali Jatoi’s cabinets.