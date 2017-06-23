Islamophobia takes another life

A seventeen-year old Muslim girl, Nabra Choudhary, is the latest victim of uncontrollable Islamophobia in the United Kingdom. This is a horrific moment for all of humanity. Western propaganda putting the label of terrorist on Muslims aims to cover up their own hatred against people not believing in their way of life and cultural values. Killing a woman for wearing headscarf is just as bad as killing a woman for not wearing headscarf.

We need to understand that is stereotyping and generalizing does nothing good for the world and for humanity. We all belong to the planet Earth and we are all human beings and that should be the greatest and most valuable bond between all of us. Humanity and kindness must be put before all cultures, colours, religions and all geographical boundaries.

KANZA JAMIL

Karachi

