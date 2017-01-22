Islamic terrorism’, a misnomer

AFTER his stunning victory over Hilary Clinton, Donald Trump has begun his innings as 45th President of the United States with a fiery speech directed mostly at domestic audience, promising Americans a beginning of a new era in which powers would rest with people and not Washington. According to analysts he gave the same populist message that resonated throughout the primaries and the campaign and that he intends to govern as he campaigned.

As the Republicans control both House and Senate so Mr. Trump might not face problems in legislation or carrying out his reforms programme if he takes Congressmen along in taking major decisions. He has made commitments to the people to share fruits of progress and development and therefore, he will have to deliver as per expectations of the masses. His domestic policies concern Americans but his foreign policy would surely have implications and ramifications for different parts of the globe in this highly inter-dependent world. Donald Trump sent a reconciliatory message to the world when he declared his Government would seek friendship and goodwill with all nations, allow them to put their own interests first and not to impose ‘our way of life on anyone’. In this backdrop, Trump’s reference to eradication of ‘Islamic terrorism’ from the face of the earth once and for all is bound to raise justifiable concerns among the Muslim Ummah. There are no two opinions that there is no room for terrorism and extremism and that is why almost all Islamic States are cooperating with the rest of the world in fighting it. However, to link terrorism with Islam would be a highly flawed approach pregnant with dangerous consequences for world peace/security. Islam is a religion of peace and amity and a handful of elements indulging in terrorist pursuits have nothing to do with Islam as similar elements in other religions must not be identified with their faith. What Trump would call terrorist and extremist elements and organizations in India carrying out systematic carnage of Muslims and other minorities or those among the Western society victimizing Muslims? The problem of terrorism would remain to stay until and unless we arrive at a clear definition and make no discrimination among terrorists irrespective of their faith or ideology or whether it is state-sponsored. Similarly, use of force has not produced desired results and is highly unlikely to yield any positive outcome and therefore, root causes of terrorism need to be addressed.

Related