Islamic Scholar alleges harassment and intimidation by Intel agencies

Srinagar

Islamic scholar Muhammad Aamir, President of Islamic Fraternity alleged the intelligence agencies of harassment and intimidation during a press conference held at a local hotel in Srinagar on Saturday.

Muhammad Aamir is a well known Islamic Scholar, Editor-in-Chief of Islamic Revival and Chairman Islamic Global School in Srinagar.

Expressing concerns over his safety, while speaking to media personnel Aamir said “We strive for propagating Islam and reformation of the society. We are an independent group and are not affiliated with any political organisation.”

Muhammad Aamir claims that his organization has been successfully working on reforming the society especially on issues like drug addiction, depression, and environmental degradation. He also emphasized that Islamic Fraternity has no political affiliation with any party or group, also affirming that the group is independent and focused on the moral reformation of the society.

Aamir alleged that for the past two years, sustained efforts were being made to intimidate and threaten him. He was asked to stop his activities and wind-up his organisations or face life threatening consequences.

“Death threats are being made against me on daily basis. I am shocked why am I being targeted,” said Aamir “From time to time we have brought this to the notice of police and security agencies.”

Aamir recalls that in the month of May, He was interrogated in Mumbai by agencies in the dead of the night and was questioned for hours by some high ranking officials.

Aamir concluded that the purpose of calling a press briefer was to inform the responsible citizens about his situation and hold the government responsible for any harm caused to him or his organization.

“It is our duty and responsibility to inform our brethren and people about this agonizing experience and venomous campaign launched against us,” said Aamir.—Agencies