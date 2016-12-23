Islamic finance set for big lift from Iran

Tehran

The Islamic finance industry is expected to get a significant lease of life from the opening of Iran’s economy which has assets of around $448 billion to its name. The Iranian banking system has yet to fully hook up with the global financial system as well as important Islamic finance institutions, especially those in Southeast Asia. Iran is about to assume chairmanship of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) for the year 2017, adding a fresh weight to its status as one of the largest players in terms of assets in Shariah-compliant banking.

Last Wednesday, the Kuala Lumpur-based IFSB said it had appointed the Central Bank of Iran Governor Valiollah Seif as its chairman effective from Jan. 1.—Agencies